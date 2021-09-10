Tropical disturbance may move into Texas early next week

We’ve been enjoying some absolutely gorgeous weather in the morning and hot but not humid conditions during the afternoon. We’re still expecting a few more days of similar conditions but a potential tropical system could impact the state next week and change our weather conditions. We’re waking up to a wonderful day today with some of the coolest temperatures we’ve seen since May! Morning temperatures starting out in the low-to-mid 60s (with isolated upper 50s too!) will warm quickly. 70s will be around for much of the morning with 80s returning around 11 AM. Late-day highs should reach the low-to-mid 90s. We’ll rinse and repeat and do it all again tomorrow! Morning temperatures in the low-to-mid 60s should steadily warm into the low-to-mid 90s with minimal humidity and lots of sunshine. Sunday features a small change as some humidity works back into the atmosphere. Morning temperatures, while still comfortable in the mid-60s, should be a touch warmer while afternoon highs may be a touch cooler thanks to partly cloudy skies and a small humidity increase. Rain chances are near 10% Sunday, mainly near the Brazos Valley. Smoke will continue to move through the atmosphere through the entire weekend reducing air quality and giving our skies some haze.

The National Hurricane Center is giving a tropical wave over the western Caribbean a 60% chance of developing late this weekend and early next week as it enters into the Bay of Campeche and western Gulf of Mexico. We’ll need to monitor this wave closely because it’ll potentially make landfall maybe as a tropical depression or tropical storm in Mexico or Texas Sunday or Monday. Regardless of how strong the winds are, this will be a rain maker. Highest rainfall totals will be close to the coast from South Texas potentially all the way into Louisiana (depending on the track of this system) with 4″ to 6″ rainfall totals possible over the course of next week. With the way this system is expected to track, we could be close enough to get in on some of that rain early next week. As of now, rain chances are highest early in the week, Monday and Tuesday, but those chances will be adjusted as we get a better handle on where this system will track. We’re forecasting rainfall totals generally between a quarter-inch and an inch through the end of the week. If the system stays close to the coast, our rain chances will go down but if the system pushes farther inland, it’ll be rainier. Regardless of where the system tracks, temperatures should be warmer in the morning, slightly cooler in the afternoon, and the heat index should become a factor yet again.

