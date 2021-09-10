Veterans organization hosting 9/11 remembrance on Saturday

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Friday and Saturday, people from around Central Texas and the country will be gathering to remember the terrorist attacks on September 11, 20 years later.

There are observances happening around the area, including one that will be hosted at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum on Saturday morning.

The Stan C. Parker Foundation is organizing the memorial at the library, which begins at 7 in the morning.

Parker said they will have several different first responders, including Waco Fire Department chief Gregory Summers and Waco Police Department chief Sheryl Victorian.

Parker said the first responders and others will share their memories of that day, as well as what the fire department and law enforcement were doing.

Additionally, Parker said they have a scale model of the Liberty Bell, made in the same foundry as the original, that they will ring to mark the time of every impact and collapse.

Parker said memorials like this are important to help people remember that day.

“We need our history because without our history we’re lost,” Parker said. “We have to reflect on what happened before so we don’t have to relive those events in the future.”

The event will be at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, which is at 2801 W. Waco Drive. It’s free and open to the public.

