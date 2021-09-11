Advertisement

Bell County first responders and community members climb Temple stadium to commemorate 9/11

Temple stair climb commemorating 9/11.
Temple stair climb commemorating 9/11.(Rosemond Crown)
By Rosemond Crown
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Temple, Texas (KWTX) -Bell County firefighters, police, EMS and community members filled Temple ISD’s Wildcat Stadium Saturday morning for a stair climb event honoring those who died during the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Participants walked up and down the bleachers spanning the entire length of the stadium and repeated it 4 and a half times. Their climb is a replication of the 2,071 steps firefighters climbed to the top of the World Trade Center to rescue others that day.

In addition to first responders and soldiers, civilians from all walks of life participated in the climb-- some mothers carrying babies, some children, some elderly people and even some people using walkers and canes.

According to organizers, the proceeds from registration fees will benefit the FDNY Foundation, Tunnel to Towers, and New York City Police Foundation.

