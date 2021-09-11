Advertisement

Governor Abbott issues proclamation marking the 20th anniversary of 9/11

Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott makes a statement during a news conference, Monday, Nov. 4,...
Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott makes a statement during a news conference, Monday, Nov. 4, 2013, in Dallas.(Tony Gutierrez | AP)
By Ashley Ruiz
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTN - Governor Greg Abbott today issued a proclamation to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. In the proclamation, the Governor urges all Texans to take a moment of pause today in remembrance of lives lost on September 11, 2001 and to remember the enduring patriotism that binds our nation together.

“Today marks twenty years since that Tuesday morning when the United States came face-to-face with tragedy and destruction in the wake of terrorist attacks in New York City, Washington D.C., and Pennsylvania,” reads the Governor’s proclamation. “Over the course of a single morning, we lost family members, friends, loved ones, coworkers—each one with hopes and dreams. Twenty years later, we still feel their loss. Today, I encourage Texans to pause in remembrance of the innocent lives lost on September 11, 2001. As we united in the face of destruction and tragedy, let us once again remember the enduring patriotism that binds us together as one nation. Together, we will be a guiding light for generations to come.”

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Angel Alvarez is being held at the El Paso County Detention Center on a $2 million bond...
Affidavit: Texas man murdered woman, shot her husband, because they voted for Biden
KWTX Fastcast Images
Tropical disturbance may move into Texas early next week
Killeen police block off a street during a late night investigation.
Police identify woman shot, killed on Stardust Drive in Killeen
A woman seen pushing a grocery cart in a surveillance photo allegedly entered the H-E-B located...
Woman accused of stealing hundreds in groceries from Central Texas H-E-B
Killeen police are investigating the eleventh homicide of the year in the city and the second...
Police identify Killeen teenager shot, killed on Labor Day

Latest News

Wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, elementary school students line up to enter...
Texas sues six school districts that issued mask mandates in defiance of Gov. Greg Abbott’s order
An ultrasound machine next to an empty patient bed at Whole Woman’s Health of Austin in early...
We annotated Texas’ near-total abortion ban. Here’s what the law says about enforcement.
The Military Family Advisory Network (MFAN) paid tribute to our men and women in uniform and...
Organization hosts 9/11 military family food distribution Saturday
Children at Williams-Ledger Elementary School in Copperas Cove learned the lyrics to a song...
Young students now learn about the events of 9/11 in the classroom