Governor Abbott issues proclamation marking the 20th anniversary of 9/11

AUSTN - Governor Greg Abbott today issued a proclamation to mark the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terror attacks. In the proclamation, the Governor urges all Texans to take a moment of pause today in remembrance of lives lost on September 11, 2001 and to remember the enduring patriotism that binds our nation together.

“Today marks twenty years since that Tuesday morning when the United States came face-to-face with tragedy and destruction in the wake of terrorist attacks in New York City, Washington D.C., and Pennsylvania,” reads the Governor’s proclamation. “Over the course of a single morning, we lost family members, friends, loved ones, coworkers—each one with hopes and dreams. Twenty years later, we still feel their loss. Today, I encourage Texans to pause in remembrance of the innocent lives lost on September 11, 2001. As we united in the face of destruction and tragedy, let us once again remember the enduring patriotism that binds us together as one nation. Together, we will be a guiding light for generations to come.”

