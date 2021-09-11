Organization hosts 9/11 military family food distribution Saturday

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) -The Military Family Advisory Network (MFAN) coordinated with the Killeen Food Care Center, with the help of local and national partners distribute more than 50,000 pounds of groceries to soldiers and their families.

The event was part of the 1 Million Meals Challenge, which aims to provide military families with meals every day.

The event was held for members of the National Guard and Reserve. Over 700 military families received free food during the event.

They provided nutritious food items that they could use for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

“I think, again, on September 11th, you know, 20 years out. I think it’s a difficult time for a lot of folks,” said Derek Doyle, Associate Director of Government & Public Affairs Military Family Advisory Network. “I think this is just our way to bring some positivity to the National Day of Service and Remembrance.”

As of today, MFAN has provided over 350,000 meals to military households since spring 2021.

Today’s effort was made possible by Tyson Foods, who donated a truckload of protein; the generous viewers of CBS Evening News with Norah O’Donnell, who helped launch and continue to support the campaign; and Food Care Center, who hosted and provided volunteers for the event.

The COVID-19 pandemic only exacerbated the issue, and in MFAN’s latest national survey, one in five respondents said they were food insecure.

No military family should ever have to worry about where their next meal is coming from. But for too many, this is the reality. Through strategic initiatives like the 1 Million Meals Challenge, Armed Services leaders and government officials have noticed and are working to develop solutions to alleviate military hunger.

“We’re asking a lot to say, hey, can the local population, can your sons and daughters come to us and be part of our military,” said SSgt Jacob Negley, Marine unit Maintenance Company Waco, TX.

“It’s good to get back and show that we’re actually producing something positive for everyone.”

MFAN is hosting additional food distributions throughout 2021 in areas across the country where food insecurity among military families is most prevalent and hopes to Reach its 1 million Meals Challenge by the end of 2021.

