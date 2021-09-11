Salado: Memorial dedicated to first responders unveiled

Salado, Texas (KWTX) -

Salado Texas- The crowd on the lawn of the Salado Civic Center was dotted with uniforms Saturday as police officers, firefighters, EMTs, and deputies gathered with members of the public to honor responders for their dedicated services to the community.

The event was also unveiling of the city’s First Responder Memorial, which pays tribute to the seven local agencies that serve the community that serve the Salado community.

“The reason that we want to honor our first responders and our community is because, like many other communities in the United States, everybody helps everybody, said Michael Macdonald, Salado resident

Saturday’s event fell on a somber day for responders: twenty years ago, more than hundreds of law enforcers and firefighters died during and after the 9/11 attacks. Since then, many of them have died due to illness.

