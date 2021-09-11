Advertisement

Salado: Memorial dedicated to first responders unveiled

Memorial dedicated to first responders unveiled In line of duty dedicated on Salado Civic...
Memorial dedicated to first responders unveiled In line of duty dedicated on Salado Civic Center lawn.(Eric Franklin)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Salado, Texas (KWTX) -

Salado Texas- The crowd on the lawn of the Salado Civic Center was dotted with uniforms Saturday as police officers, firefighters, EMTs, and deputies gathered with members of the public to honor responders for their dedicated services to the community.

The event was also unveiling of the city’s First Responder Memorial, which pays tribute to the seven local agencies that serve the community that serve the Salado community.

“The reason that we want to honor our first responders and our community is because, like many other communities in the United States, everybody helps everybody, said Michael Macdonald, Salado resident

Saturday’s event fell on a somber day for responders: twenty years ago, more than hundreds of law enforcers and firefighters died during and after the 9/11 attacks. Since then, many of them have died due to illness.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Angel Alvarez is being held at the El Paso County Detention Center on a $2 million bond...
Affidavit: Texas man murdered woman, shot her husband, because they voted for Biden
KWTX Fastcast Images
Tropical disturbance may move into Texas early next week
Killeen police block off a street during a late night investigation.
Police identify woman shot, killed on Stardust Drive in Killeen
A woman seen pushing a grocery cart in a surveillance photo allegedly entered the H-E-B located...
Woman accused of stealing hundreds in groceries from Central Texas H-E-B
Killeen police are investigating the eleventh homicide of the year in the city and the second...
Police identify Killeen teenager shot, killed on Labor Day

Latest News

fastcast lake belton pink sunrise sunset
Tropical disturbance may move into Texas early next week
KISD Hosts 15th Community Freedom Walk to Remember 9/11
Students in Killeen participate in Freedom Walk to honor lives lost on 9/11
KWTX Fastcast Images
Tropical disturbance may move into Texas early next week
fastcast sunset sunrise fishing person silhouette lake water clear sky purple orange glow pink...
Tropical moisture expected to take over by the end of the weekend