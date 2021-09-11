Waco: First Responders, Neighbors commemorate 9/11 attacks with memorial

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - 20 years after the horrific events of September 11, 2001, dozens of Central Texans gathered at the Lee Lockwood Library & Museum in Waco to honor the victims lost.

The event hosted a series of guest speakers. Some of whom volunteered at Ground Zero in the immediate aftermath.

“I would teach a class where I’d explain to you what the security procedure was, badges, access and awareness of other people that might be a threat to the site,” said Ralph Jones.

“It is my prayer that the brave that died running in have God’s favor and a place in his mansion.”

Others like Wayne Branscum with the Salvation Army served at the site for two weeks, and remembers the desperate search for survivors.

“The thing I remember the most about the firemen was their bravery and dedication to keep going,” he said.

“They just didn’t want to give up, even when it was time to leave for the day.”

Bran scum helped by providing food and water for all the volunteers. More importantly, he offered them a chance to grove after recovering any remains of loved ones.

“We have a listening ear and we’re ready to pray for those who want to,” he said.

“That was one of the most devastating deployments I’ve ever made.”

Two decades later, Branscum and Jones are hand in hand with all of Central Texas, commemorating the sacrifice made by the brave heroes from that day, and reminding the nation of the responsibility to never forget.

“Potential for another 9/11 is there,” Jones said.

“I hope we can pull together again as a country without a disaster... that people would quit being divided on stupid things and realize no matter where you’re from. We’ve all got red blood inside us and that makes us one people.”

