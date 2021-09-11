Advertisement

Young students now learn about the events of 9/11 in the classroom

Children at Williams-Ledger Elementary School in Copperas Cove learned the lyrics to a song...
Children at Williams-Ledger Elementary School in Copperas Cove learned the lyrics to a song they may not understand yet in Paul Warren’s music class. They practiced “Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)” leading up to a ceremony 20 years after the Twin Towers fell on 9/11.(KWTX)
By Lauren Westbrook
Published: Sep. 11, 2021 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COPPERAS COVE, Texas (KWTX) - Children at Williams-Ledger Elementary School in Copperas Cove learned the lyrics to a song they may not understand yet in Paul Warren’s music class. They practiced “Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)” leading up to a ceremony 20 years after the Twin Towers fell on 9/11.

“My father served in World War II and I’m a veteran myself and it does hit home,” Warren said.

Teachers like Warren and his colleague, Terri Jernigan, were in the classroom back in 2001. They tried to control their own emotions while taking care of the students.

“I think it was very difficult because the kids didn’t really know because we didn’t really share with them at that point,” Jernigan said.

“Some teachers even formed groups and we came together,” Warren explained. “It’s one of those things. How much do we share? How much do we tell them because there are things they should see and things they shouldn’t see.”

That challenge inspired the songs, lessons and an annual freedom walk at the school to remember the events of 9/11.

“There are certain events in our history that we’ve celebrated and there are certain events that must be remembered,” Warren said. “9/11 ‘01 must be remembered and although these children certainly were not around, some of their parents were very young also. We feel it’s important? That they know the events of that day.”

It’s a history lesson that offers another opportunity to teach children about humanity.

“I think it’s an opportunity for us to teach empathy in our children and we need to teach empathy to our children,” Jernigan said.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Angel Alvarez is being held at the El Paso County Detention Center on a $2 million bond...
Affidavit: Texas man murdered woman, shot her husband, because they voted for Biden
KWTX Fastcast Images
Tropical disturbance may move into Texas early next week
Killeen police block off a street during a late night investigation.
Police identify woman shot, killed on Stardust Drive in Killeen
A woman seen pushing a grocery cart in a surveillance photo allegedly entered the H-E-B located...
Woman accused of stealing hundreds in groceries from Central Texas H-E-B
Killeen police are investigating the eleventh homicide of the year in the city and the second...
Police identify Killeen teenager shot, killed on Labor Day

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks along the Colonnade towards the Oval Office as he returns to the...
Biden’s vaccine rules to set off barrage of legal challenges
File Photo: COVID-19 patient on a ventilator
Nearly 20K new COVID19 cases across the state; Limestone County experiences big case spike in Central Texas
Central Texas firefighter
First responders in Central Texas reflect on how 9/11 changed public’s perception of their work
Never forget
Veterans organization hosting 9/11 remembrance on Saturday