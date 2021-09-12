Advertisement

Another Comfortable Day But A Tropical System Arrives Soon

By Elliot Wilson
We dip to the mid 60′s to start your Sunday, with another comfortable day on tap with highs in the mid 90′s. We’re keeping an eye on the Gulf as a tropical disturbance will be moving towards the Texas Coastline going into the work week. There’s a good chance it will develop into a Tropical Storm, but regardless of development it’ll push a good amount of gulf moisture into our area and increase our rain chances for Monday and Tuesday. The disturbance will die off near Louisiana on Wednesday, after which our rain chances come down with highs back in the mid 90′s to end the week.

