Multiple local fire departments respond to bridge fire

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Three local fire departments responded Sunday morning around 8 a.m. to a call of a bridge on fire near Eichelberger Crossing on the North Bosque River in the China Spring area.

KWTX crews arrived on scene to find heavy smoke coming from the older, mostly wooden bridge.

Waco Fire Department was called to assist the China Spring and Speegleville Volunteer Fire Departments.

MUTUAL AID BRIDGE FIRE - Near Eichelberger Crossing /North Bosque River “. @WacoTXFire units assisting China Spring & Speegleville Fire Departments with a wooden bridge on fire. — Waco Fire Department (@WacoTXFire) September 12, 2021

Crews had to dig away at a layer of asphalt in order to get to the wood that was burning.

WFD brought in a fireboat to help assist with water access.

The bridge runs parallel to Baylor Camp Road, which crosses over the North Bosque River. A portion of the bridge is missing and is no longer viable for vehicle traffic.

KWTX viewers have said that the bridge is a popular fishing spot.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.