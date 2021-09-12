Advertisement

Multiple local fire departments respond to bridge fire

Eichelberger Crossing bridge on the North Bosque River in China Spring.
Eichelberger Crossing bridge on the North Bosque River in China Spring.(Rosemond Crown)
By Royden Ogletree and Rosemond Crown
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Three local fire departments responded Sunday morning around 8 a.m. to a call of a bridge on fire near Eichelberger Crossing on the North Bosque River in the China Spring area.

KWTX crews arrived on scene to find heavy smoke coming from the older, mostly wooden bridge.

Waco Fire Department was called to assist the China Spring and Speegleville Volunteer Fire Departments.

Crews had to dig away at a layer of asphalt in order to get to the wood that was burning.

WFD brought in a fireboat to help assist with water access.

The bridge runs parallel to Baylor Camp Road, which crosses over the North Bosque River. A portion of the bridge is missing and is no longer viable for vehicle traffic.

KWTX viewers have said that the bridge is a popular fishing spot.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Angel Alvarez is being held at the El Paso County Detention Center on a $2 million bond...
Affidavit: Texas man murdered woman, shot her husband, because they voted for Biden
File Photo: COVID-19 patient on a ventilator
Nearly 20K new COVID19 cases across the state; Limestone County experiences big case spike in Central Texas
Killeen police block off a street during a late night investigation.
Police identify woman shot, killed on Stardust Drive in Killeen
A woman seen pushing a grocery cart in a surveillance photo allegedly entered the H-E-B located...
Woman accused of stealing hundreds in groceries from Central Texas H-E-B
Wes Buck traveled with his dear friend Brandon Gomez to help those affected by Hurricane Ida in...
Beloved Brookshire Brothers sacker delivers supplies to Ida-stricken Louisiana on 35th birthday

Latest News

20 years after the horrific events of September 11, 2001, dozens of Central Texans gathered at...
Waco: First Responders, Neighbors commemorate 9/11 attacks with memorial
Temple stair climb commemorating 9/11.
Bell County first responders and community members climb Temple stadium to commemorate 9/11
Texas Attorney General Greg Abbott makes a statement during a news conference, Monday, Nov. 4,...
Governor Abbott issues proclamation marking the 20th anniversary of 9/11
Wearing masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, elementary school students line up to enter...
Texas sues six school districts that issued mask mandates in defiance of Gov. Greg Abbott’s order