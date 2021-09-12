Advertisement

Nolanville: Local church remembers 9/11 heroes, military, local first responders

Northside Baptist Church in Nolanville recognized the victims of 9/11, service members killed in Kabul, Afghanistan, and local first responders in a Patriot Rally.(Alex Gibbs)
By Alex Gibbs
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NOLANVILLE, Texas (KWTX) - Northside Baptist Church in Nolanville recognized the victims of 9/11, service members killed in Kabul, Afghanistan, and local first responders in a Patriot Rally.

The event was complete with music, prayer and special recognition medals for the first responders.

Fort Hood Paramedic Erin Davis says she remembers that tragic day and knew exactly what she needed to do.

“I remember thinking if I should join the Army,” she said.

“It was something I was looking at doing the following month and me and my husband decided, yes, we’re willing to do it.”

Davis served four years while her husband did multiple tours in Iraq, and adds being recognized for her service was humbling, but bittersweet.

“It’s wonderful to be recognized as first responders and to be appreciated,” she said.

“I’m also sad because of the brothers and sisters we’ve lost. We think about them, and we know the dangers of this job, it’s a brotherhood that you can’t compare anything else to.”

To that point, Davis argues it’s important to live every day like everyone did 20 years ago, united as Americans, grateful for the sacrifices made and moving forward together.

“This is so their sacrifice was not for nothing, but it was for freedom and that we could not repeat the same mistakes if we’re able,” she said.

“We owe our service members respect.”

