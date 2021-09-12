Advertisement

Temple Police searching for armed robbery suspect

By Royden Ogletree
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - The Temple Police Department is searching for a male suspect involved in a Sunday morning robbery in the 8800 block of W Adams Ave.

At about 9:30 a.m., the suspect entered the store, brandished a firearm and threatened two clerks and two customers, took an undisclosed amount of cash, personal items from a clerk and customers, and stole a customer’s gray 2010 Ford Fusion with license plate number KHC5437.

The suspect was described as a male with a gray shirt, stonewashed jeans, and green camo vest.

No injuries were reported.

Anyone with information should call the department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 254-298-5510 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477, where callers can report anonymously.

