Tropical Storm Nicholas Brings Showers To Start The Week

By Elliot Wilson
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
We’ll have a fairly nice evening, but keep in mind the humidity will start going back up especially after sunset. Temperatures will be around 90° until sunset, cooling to the low 80′s around 10pm. The gulf moisture brings the humidity back in full force Monday morning with lows in the low 70′s. That moisture will eventually turn to rain in the afternoon thanks to Tropical Storm Nicholas, but this will keep highs cooler in the mid 80′s!

A similar setup will be seen on Tuesday, with rain chances starting to die down after as Nicholas will cross over into Louisiana. Nicholas is expected to stay as a Tropical Storm, as an area of high pressure aloft will likely keep Nicholas from hurricane development. A few isolated showers will be seen in Central Texas on Wednesday, with only a few spotty showers Thursday and Friday. Highs will warm back into the 90′s by the end of the week.

