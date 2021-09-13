Advertisement

Belton resident becomes instant millionaire thanks to Texas Lottery scratch ticket

Instant Millionaire scratch ticket
Instant Millionaire scratch ticket(Texas Lottery Commission)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - A Belton resident claimed a prize of $1 million after purchasing the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Instant Millionaire.

The ticket was purchased at the LC Sarah Mart located at 608 E. Central Avenue.

The winner decided to remain anonymous.

The Texas Lottery Commission said this was the 32nd of 40 second-tier prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.

Instant Millionaire reportedly offers more than $519 million in total prizes, including 10 top prizes of $2.5 million.

Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.20, including break-even prizes.

