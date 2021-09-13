Advertisement

Britney Spears gets engaged with ‘lioness’ engraved ring

Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 12, 2018, in Beverly...
Britney Spears arrives at the 29th annual GLAAD Media Awards on April 12, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney Spears announced her engagement Sunday to her boyfriend Sam Asghari with an exuberant post displaying a diamond ring engraved with the word “lioness.”

The news comes days after her father filed to end the court conservatorship that has controlled the singer’s life and money for 13 years.

She wrote “I can’t (expletive) believe it!” with an Instagram video post where she winks, kisses a smiling Asghari on the cheek and answers “yes!” when he asks if she likes the ring.

Asghari posted his own photo of Spears showing her ring finger to the camera.

The four-carat diamond ring is engraved inside the band with “lioness” because it’s his nickname for her, the company Forever Diamonds NY said in a statement.

The couple met on the set of the “Slumber Party” music video in 2016.

The singer told a judge in June she wanted to marry Asghari and have a baby with him during an impassioned plea to end the conservatorship, but said she hadn’t been allowed to remove an intrauterine device for birth control or even drive with him.

Legally, Spears can get married, but the conservatorship must approve it as with other major life decisions.

Spears was previously married to Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two sons, ages 14 and 15. She was briefly married to childhood friend Jason Alexander in 2004.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Angel Alvarez is being held at the El Paso County Detention Center on a $2 million bond...
Affidavit: Texas man murdered woman, shot her husband, because they voted for Biden
Eichelberger Crossing bridge on the North Bosque River in China Spring.
Multiple local fire departments respond to bridge fire
File Photo: COVID-19 patient on a ventilator
Nearly 20K new COVID19 cases across the state; Limestone County experiences big case spike in Central Texas
A woman seen pushing a grocery cart in a surveillance photo allegedly entered the H-E-B located...
Woman accused of stealing hundreds in groceries from Central Texas H-E-B
The suspect was described as a male with a gray shirt, stonewashed jeans, and green camo vest.
Temple Police searching for armed robbery suspect

Latest News

A statue of the MTV Moon Man appears on the red carpet at the MTV Video Music Awards in New...
Madonna, Bieber kick off MTV VMAs; Olivia Rodrigo 1st winner
Jeremiah Lane Mitchell, 20, of Killeen, Texas is charged with capital murder for the killing of...
Central Texas man charged with capital murder
Animal rescues across central Texas gathered under one roof for the two-day adoption event.
Hundreds of pets find new home at largest adoption event in Central Texas
Novak Djokovic, of Serbia, wipes sweat from his face between points during the men's singles...
Novak Djokovic’s bid for year’s Grand Slam ends against Daniil Medvedev