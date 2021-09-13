Advertisement

Central Texas man charged with capital murder

Jeremiah Lane Mitchell, 20, of Killeen, Texas is charged with capital murder for the killing of...
Jeremiah Lane Mitchell, 20, of Killeen, Texas is charged with capital murder for the killing of Skyler Mills in July 2021.
By Joe Villasana
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities on Saturday, September 11 arrested Jeremiah Lane Mitchell, 20, of Killeen, on a warrant related to the killing of Skyler Mills, 24, of Harker Heights.

Mitchell was arraigned Sunday by Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson on charges of capital murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Mitchell remains jailed at the Bell County Jail on a $1.1-million bond.

On July 31, 2021, police officers found the body of Mills in the 400 block of Brittney Way after responding to a domestic disturbance call.

Mills had been shot and a witness at the scene described seeing a man fleeing after a verbal altercation with the victim.

Justice of the Peace Gregory Johnson pronounced Mills dead at the scene at the time her body was found.

