Driver goes off I-35 bridge, crashes into Lampasas River after shooting on I-35

Driver seriously wounded during shooting, wreck
The Belton Police Department is investigating a shooting on southbound I-35 Sunday night that caused a car to crash and seriously injured the driver.(Belton Police Department)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - Police in Belton are investigating a shooting on southbound I-35 Sunday night that caused a driver to crash into the Lampasas River.

Police said the victim, described only as a 32-year-old man, was seriously injured.

The shooting and ensuing wreck were reported at 8:32 p.m.

The driver described seeing multiple rounds fired at his white Dodge Durango, which then went off the road near the bridge over the Lampasas River.

First responders arrived and found the victim still in the car.

The victim was wounded in the shooting and flown to Scott & White Medical Center in Temple.

In addition, the SUV was riddled with bullet holes.

At this point in the investigation, police do not know why the driver was targeted.

They are seeking assistance from the public to identify a suspect and the suspect’s car.

Please call 254-933-5840 or text tips to 254-217-6764 with any information.

