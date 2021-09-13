Advertisement

Hundreds of motocross racers gathered in Central Texas

Lonestar MX of Belton was host to the American Motorcyclist Association’s 2021 district 20...
Lonestar MX of Belton was host to the American Motorcyclist Association’s 2021 district 20 championship series this weekend.(Eric Franklin)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 8:32 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Belton, Texas (KWTX) - The Top Racers from around our state came together to compete with one goal: To win it all!

This Weekend, Lonestar MX of Beltonhostedg the American Motorcyclist Association’s 2021 Texas District 20 Championship Series.

The track is located just outside of Belton and has been a favorite among riders since the beginning of the year.

A big part of this weekend’s race will be to see who can qualify for State Championships by placing after separate heats throughout the day.

With so much at stake here locally, having an approved racetrack nearby means we’ll always.

“You know, it’s great to have a facility right here in Belton for the Belton and Temple, Killeen, Fort Hood area, Larry Hughes MX Trainer said. “People can call this track their home track and have something that’s close by.”

The Top racers from around the state of Texas will come together to compete at the 2021 AMA Texas state championship finals at 3 Palms MX in Conroe later this fall.

