Hundreds of pets find new home at largest adoption event in Central Texas

Animal rescues across central Texas gathered under one roof for the two-day adoption event.
Animal rescues across central Texas gathered under one roof for the two-day adoption event.(Eric Franklin)
By Eric Franklin
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 7:20 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) -Several animal shelters came together over the weekend to help pets find their forever homes with the Pet Adoption Extravaganza event hosted by Rescue Magazine and Bell County EXPO Center.

Animal rescues across Central Texas gathered under one roof for the two-day adoption event.

Hundreds of families attended and left with a new family member.

“It’s a great feeling when they walk in the door,” said Ronald Ducharme, President of Rescue Magazine, “They came in here with no intention of adopting and they come out with a dog or a cat.”

What Started in 2012 as a way to save Leo the Rottweiler, quickly turned into Rescue Magazine has grown to over 70 shelters and over 800 animals in need of assistance.

Organizers also raised thousands of dollars for local shelters and rescue organizations.

