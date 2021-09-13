Advertisement

Nation’s oldest WWII vet turns 112

By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (Gray News) - Music and a parade of well-wishers filled a residential street Sunday outside the home of the oldest World War II veteran in the U.S.

Lawrence Brooks waved and watched on as the parade moved by to celebrate his 112th birthday.

WDSU reported the gathering was organized by the National World War II Museum. Retired Col. Peter Crean, vice president of education and access, said Brooks’ birthday is one of the days all the museum’s staff looks forward to honoring.

“We all love Mr. Brooks,” Crean said. “He represents so much. He represents a generation that helped save the world.”

NOLA.com reported Brooks served from 1940 to 1945 in the 91st Engineering Battalion.

Crean said Brooks’ secret to a long life was “be nice to people.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. WDSU via CNN Newsource contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eichelberger Crossing bridge on the North Bosque River in China Spring.
Multiple local fire departments respond to bridge fire
Jeremiah Lane Mitchell, 20, of Killeen, Texas is charged with capital murder for the killing of...
Central Texas man charged with capital murder
Joseph Angel Alvarez is being held at the El Paso County Detention Center on a $2 million bond...
Affidavit: Texas man murdered woman, shot her husband, because they voted for Biden
Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information to contact Crime...
Police in Central Texas looking for suspect in armed robbery spree
File Photo
Temple police investigate shooting that left four wounded

Latest News

The U.S. Capitol is the site of a congressional 9/11 remembrance ceremony on Monday.
Congress to hold 9/11 remembrance ceremony
U.S. Capitol Police officers noticed a bayonet and machete, which are illegal in Washington,...
Capitol Police arrest man outside DNC with bayonet, machete
File Graphic
Texas bill to require cash bail for those accused of violent crimes becomes law
FILE - In this July 31, 2016 file photo, a flood-affected family with their goats travel on a...
Report: Climate change could move 200 million people by 2050