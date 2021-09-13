Advertisement

In open letter, Bell County leaders warn hospitals overwhelmed with unvaccinated COVID-19 patients

File Photo. Intubated COVID-19 patient.
File Photo. Intubated COVID-19 patient.((Source: WIS))
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - Five leaders in Bell County penned an open letter to residents to remind them health care workers in the area are “exhausted” and local medical facilities have had to stop elective surgeries as unvaccinated COVID-19 patients fill hospital beds.

Bell County Judge David Blackburn, Killeen Mayor Jose Segerra, Temple Mayor Timothy Davis, Harker Heights Mayor Spencer Smith, and Belton Mayor Wayne Carpenter signed the letter.

“Our hospitals have been full and working to capacity,” the letter begins, “Our health care workers are exhausted.”

“Why?” the letter asks.

“Because COVID19 patients have filled beds. Beds that would otherwise be available for those in need of hospitalization ... like someone who has had a stroke, or a heart attack, or in a car accident,” the letter answered.

The leaders said the circumstances are “tragic” but “entirely preventable.”

According to the letter, 93 percent of COVID19 patients hospitalized in the largest health care provider in Bell County are unvaccinated. The letter further states 96 percent of the COVID19 patients in ICU are unvaccinated.

“The data is not from the CDC or from the State. It’s data from Bell County hospitals. It’s your family, your friends, your neighbors,” the letter states.

The county leaders urged residents to get vaccinated.

“It’s going to take all of us working together to beat COVID-19. Let’s do it.”

READ THE FULL LETTER BELOW:

Open letter penned by Bell County leaders
Open letter penned by Bell County leaders(Bell County, Texas)

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremiah Lane Mitchell, 20, of Killeen, Texas is charged with capital murder for the killing of...
Affidavit: Man shot and killed victim during home invasion robbery
Eichelberger Crossing bridge on the North Bosque River in China Spring.
Multiple local fire departments respond to bridge fire
File Photo
Temple police investigate shooting that left four wounded
Joseph Angel Alvarez is being held at the El Paso County Detention Center on a $2 million bond...
Affidavit: Texas man murdered woman, shot her husband, because they voted for Biden
Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information to contact Crime...
Police in Central Texas looking for suspect in armed robbery spree

Latest News

File Photo: COVID-19 patient on a ventilator
Nearly 20K new COVID19 cases across the state; Limestone County experiences big case spike in Central Texas
File Photo
‘Do I or don’t I?’ Some Texas hospitals grapple with new mandatory vaccine rule
Texas Governor Greg Abbott and President Joe Biden
Gov. Abbott slams Biden administration over vaccine mandate for employers
As the push for vaccines continues, potentially more deadly variants of COVID-19 are leading...
Local health experts weigh in on COVID-19 vaccine booster shots