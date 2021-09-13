Police identify woman killed in wreck on rural Central Texas highway
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Monday identified Lena Jean Jackson, 51, of Rockdale, Texas, as the woman killed in a wreck on U.S. Highway 77 Sunday night.
The wreck involving two vehicles was reported shortly after 8:30 p.m.
Police said Jackson was driving a 2005 Dodge Ram pick-up south on US 77 when she turned left onto the path of a 2014 Ford F-250 pick-up.
The pick-ups collided and Jackson was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Andy Issacs.
The driver of the Ford, identified only as a 37-year-old man from Rockdale, was heading north on the highway at the time of the wreck.
The driver of the Ford and his passenger, identified only as a 36-year-old woman from Buckholts, Texas, were transported to Baylor Scott & White Temple for treatment of injuries suffered during the wreck.
The wreck remains under investigation.
