Police identify woman killed in wreck on rural Central Texas highway

MILAM COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Monday identified Lena Jean Jackson, 51, of Rockdale, Texas, as the woman killed in a wreck on U.S. Highway 77 Sunday night.

The wreck involving two vehicles was reported shortly after 8:30 p.m.

Police said Jackson was driving a 2005 Dodge Ram pick-up south on US 77 when she turned left onto the path of a 2014 Ford F-250 pick-up.

The pick-ups collided and Jackson was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Andy Issacs.

The driver of the Ford, identified only as a 37-year-old man from Rockdale, was heading north on the highway at the time of the wreck.

The driver of the Ford and his passenger, identified only as a 36-year-old woman from Buckholts, Texas, were transported to Baylor Scott & White Temple for treatment of injuries suffered during the wreck.

The wreck remains under investigation.

