Advertisement

Police searching for two suspects after robbery at Central Texas donut shop

Police in Groesbeck, Texas released surveillance footage of a robbery at Snowflake Donuts.
Police in Groesbeck, Texas released surveillance footage of a robbery at Snowflake Donuts.(Groesbeck Police)
By Nathan Narvid
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers investigating a robbery at a local donut shop released surveillance footage with the hope of identifying the suspects with the public’s help.

The robbery happened Sunday at Snowflake Donuts in the 500 block of South Ellis Street at about 11:20 p.m.

The two suspects entered the shop by prying open the drive thru window, police stated.

Once inside, they stole an undisclosed amount of cash and left the same way they had entered.

Police said that after leaving the donut shop, they then walked next door and tried to pry open the front door of Los Pepe’s restaurant, but were unsuccessful.

Both suspects appeared to be men. Surveillance footage shows one of the suspect was wearing blue jeans and a Reebok brand hoodie with a prominent design on the front.

The suspects drove off in a vehicle described as “a dark-colored, SUV or crossover-style vehicle and one of the rear tires appeared to be a small spare,” police stated.

Police are asking for assistance in identifying the suspects.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremiah Lane Mitchell, 20, of Killeen, Texas is charged with capital murder for the killing of...
Affidavit: Man shot and killed victim during home invasion robbery
Eichelberger Crossing bridge on the North Bosque River in China Spring.
Multiple local fire departments respond to bridge fire
File Photo
Temple police investigate shooting that left four wounded
Joseph Angel Alvarez is being held at the El Paso County Detention Center on a $2 million bond...
Affidavit: Texas man murdered woman, shot her husband, because they voted for Biden
Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information to contact Crime...
Police in Central Texas looking for suspect in armed robbery spree

Latest News

Latest Track by the National Hurricane Center for Tropical Storm Nicholas
Tropical Storm Nicholas is approaching landfall along the Texas coast tonight
File Photo. Intubated COVID-19 patient.
In open letter, Bell County leaders warn hospitals overwhelmed with unvaccinated COVID-19 patients
(Photo by Alex Cano)
Woman, 5-year-old girl, shot during drive-by in Killeen
File Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety patrol unit
Police identify woman killed in wreck on rural Central Texas highway