Police searching for two suspects after robbery at Central Texas donut shop

GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - Police officers investigating a robbery at a local donut shop released surveillance footage with the hope of identifying the suspects with the public’s help.

The robbery happened Sunday at Snowflake Donuts in the 500 block of South Ellis Street at about 11:20 p.m.

The two suspects entered the shop by prying open the drive thru window, police stated.

Once inside, they stole an undisclosed amount of cash and left the same way they had entered.

Police said that after leaving the donut shop, they then walked next door and tried to pry open the front door of Los Pepe’s restaurant, but were unsuccessful.

Both suspects appeared to be men. Surveillance footage shows one of the suspect was wearing blue jeans and a Reebok brand hoodie with a prominent design on the front.

The suspects drove off in a vehicle described as “a dark-colored, SUV or crossover-style vehicle and one of the rear tires appeared to be a small spare,” police stated.

Police are asking for assistance in identifying the suspects.

