Some rain & cooler temperatures in Central Texas associated with Tropical Storm Nicholas

By Camille Hoxworth
Updated: 1 hour ago
The most recent update shifted the track of TS Nicholas slightly east. This translates to slightly lower rainfall potential for Central Texas. Highest chances for rain will be to the east of I-35, but the significantly high amounts will stay down along the coast and into the Houston area. Overall, we are looking at about a quarter of an inch in some places...that’s it. The bigger impacts from this system for us are (already feeling the first) an increase in humidity and extra cloud cover that helps to keep temperatures cooler, with highs only in the 80s for the next few days.

Tropical Storm Nicholas pushes to the east fairly quickly, which means the return of drier weather Thursday, Friday, and into the weekend. With some more sun & drier days, high temperatures return to the low and mid 90s. There is some drier air from the west that will try to work it’s way back in by the end of the weekend and that will hopefully help to lower humidity just in time for those 90s to return.

