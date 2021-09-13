Advertisement

Temple police investigate shooting that left four wounded

File Photo
File Photo(KWTX)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Sep. 12, 2021 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating a shooting that left four people wounded Sunday night.

Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of S 24th Street at about 8:20 p.m.

Police said four victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

This case is still under investigation. Police did not provide information regarding a suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information should call the department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 254-298-5510 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joseph Angel Alvarez is being held at the El Paso County Detention Center on a $2 million bond...
Affidavit: Texas man murdered woman, shot her husband, because they voted for Biden
Eichelberger Crossing bridge on the North Bosque River in China Spring.
Multiple local fire departments respond to bridge fire
File Photo: COVID-19 patient on a ventilator
Nearly 20K new COVID19 cases across the state; Limestone County experiences big case spike in Central Texas
A woman seen pushing a grocery cart in a surveillance photo allegedly entered the H-E-B located...
Woman accused of stealing hundreds in groceries from Central Texas H-E-B
Detectives are asking anyone who may have seen anything or has information to contact Crime...
Police in Central Texas looking for suspect in armed robbery spree

Latest News

Lonestar MX of Belton was host to the American Motorcyclist Association’s 2021 district 20...
Hundreds of motocross racers gathered in Central Texas
Jeremiah Lane Mitchell, 20, of Killeen, Texas is charged with capital murder for the killing of...
Central Texas man charged with capital murder
Animal rescues across central Texas gathered under one roof for the two-day adoption event.
Hundreds of pets find new home at largest adoption event in Central Texas
20 years after the horrific events of September 11, 2001, dozens of Central Texans gathered at...
Waco: First Responders, Neighbors commemorate 9/11 attacks with memorial