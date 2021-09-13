Temple police investigate shooting that left four wounded

TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police are investigating a shooting that left four people wounded Sunday night.

Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of S 24th Street at about 8:20 p.m.

Police said four victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

This case is still under investigation. Police did not provide information regarding a suspect or suspects.

Anyone with information should call the department’s Criminal Investigations Division at 254-298-5510 or the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-8477.

