Tropical storm Nicholas set to spark flooding near Texas Gulf Coast

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Tropical Storm Nicholas, the 2021 hurricane season’s 14th named storm, is expected to make landfall in Texas, near the Corpus Christi area, Monday and will bring the potential for strong winds, storm surge, and flooding rain to a significant portion near the Texas Gulf Coast.

Tropical Storm Nicholas forecast

Tropical Storm Nicholas is expected to bring heavy rain and gusty winds to a large portion of the Lone Star State and Louisiana when it makes landfall later today. (KWTX, NHC)

The National Hurricane Center explained that Nicholas is moving erratically because dry air and wind shear are disrupting the system and it’s trying to reform it’s center under showers and thunderstorms farther away from the coast.

Tropical Storm Nicholas is forecast to make landfall late Monday afternoon or Monday night. The National Hurricane Center’s 10 AM track forecast shows the most likely landfall location near Rockport, where 2017′s Hurricane Harvey made landfall, but could be farther north and east if the center does manage to reform.

Nicholas’ erratic movement and reorganization won’t change the impacts to the state too much. Heavy rain is the main concern with widespread rainfall totals between 4″ and 10″ near the Gulf Coast. Depending on where rain bands set up and how quickly Nicholas moves, isolated amounts between 12″ and 20″ are possible. The Houston area could see flooding similar to when Tropical Storm Imelda made landfall in September 2019. Every tropical system is different and the impacts from Nicholas will be different than Imelda.

As Nicholas moves steadily inland Tuesday, it’ll start to move easterly and eventually into Louisiana. Louisiana may too take the brunt of this storm with widespread half-foot rainfall totals for much of the state through Friday, including cities and towns still recovering from Hurricane Ida.

The greatest impacts from Tropical Storm Nicholas come from the rainfall potential. Widespread totals between 3" and 6" are possible from Corpus Christi to parts of Mississippi but higher totals at or over 10" are possible in Southeast Texas and Louisiana. (KWTX, NOAA)

In addition to the widespread and potentially significant flooding coming to parts of Texas and Louisiana, Nicholas will produce strong wind gusts near where it makes landfall. Tropical storm force winds are possible from Corpus Christi to the Texas and Louisiana border with isolated 50-75 MPH wind gusts near where Nicholas makes landfall.

Tropical storm watches and warnings are posted for much of the Texas Gulf Coast with a few inland tropical storm watches as well. (KWTX, NOAA)

Nicholas is also a coastal flooding threat too with storm surge of at least a foot from the mouth of the Rio Grande to Intracoastal City, Louisiana. Baffin Bay to San Antonio Bay could see two to four feet of storm surge as could San Louis Pass to near Beaumont. The highest storm surge, between three and five feet, is possible from Port O’Connor to San Luis Pass.

Central Texas impacts from Nicholas will be minimal. You can always check the latest forecast HERE.

