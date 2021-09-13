Advertisement

Two Waco men killed in Elm Mott rollover; two others critically injured

Two others critically injured in single-vehicle wreck
By Joe Villasana
Sep. 13, 2021
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety on Monday identified Cirilo Mendez, 22; and Elmer Servin, 22, both of Waco, as the men killed in a rollover Sunday evening on the I-35 South frontage road.

DPS said the wreck happened at about 7 p.m. Sunday, September 12, 2021 near W. Birch Street in Elm Mott.

Police said the driver of a Chrysler 300 with three passengers inside was traveling on the inside lane and then swerved towards the right after striking the curb.

The Chrysler skid, struck the opposite curb and rolled several times.

Emergency crews took Mendez, a passenger injured in the wreck, to Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest, where he was pronounced dead.

Servin, also a passenger in the Chrysler, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Chrysler and a third passengers were also transported to local hospitals in critical condition. They have not yet been identified.

