Waco driver ejected from vehicle during rollover dies

File Photo
File Photo(KWTX)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Police on Monday identified Kieona Nowlin, 35, of Waco, as the driver killed in a rollover on Saturday, September 11.

The single-vehicle wreck happened at about 1:20 a.m. near the 300 Block of Herring Avenue.

Police said Nowlin struck a raised curb on the outside lane, over-corrected and slid up and over the curb in the inside lane.

The vehicle then slid down an embankment and flipped or rolled at least twice.

Police said Nowlin was ejected from the vehicle as it was rolling.

Emergency crews performed CPR on the driver and took the driver to a local hospital.

The driver was pronounced dead at the hospital at 3:01 a.m.

