Waco-McLennan County expand number of free COVID-19 tests

By Nathan Narvid
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -The number of free Covid-19 tests has been expanded from 200 to 500 test per day, by the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District.

The Public Health District has described the test as a “PCR, self-administered, shallow nose swab,” with results available within 48 to 72 hours after taking the test.

Registration is required for a test at at www.mycovidappointment.com or at 1-833-213-0643.

The Public Health Districts states to be eligible for testing you should be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to someone with COVID-19.

According to the Public Health District, there should be no out-of-pocket cost to get tested, the expense for the test will be billed either to your insurance or to the federal program for those without insurance.

Everyone is encouraged to check with their insurance provider prior to a test, but no will be turned away if they do they have insurance.

Monday through Wednesday

9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Waco I.S.D. Stadium

Entrance #2 on New Road

1401 S. New Rd., Waco, TX 76711

Thursday through Friday

9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

McLennan Community College

Community Services

Parking lot M

4601 N. 19th St., Waco. TX 76708

Saturday

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

McLennan Community College

Community Services

Parking lot M

4601 N. 19th St. Waco. TX 76708

COVID-19 Symptoms

  • Fever or chills
  • Cough
  • Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing
  • Fatigue
  • Muscle or body aches
  • Headache
  • New loss of taste or smell
  • Sore throat
  • Congestion or runny nose
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Diarrhea

