Woman, 5-year-old girl, shot during drive-by in Killeen

(Photo by Alex Cano)
(Photo by Alex Cano)
By Joe Villasana
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police said a 45-year-old woman and a 5-year-old girl were shot Sunday, September 12 while sitting outside a residence.

The shooting happened shortly before 9 p.m. in the 3400 block of Barcelona Drive.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police said the girl and the woman were sitting outside a home when a vehicle drove up and someone inside the vehicle fired rounds in their direction.

The gunfire damaged several vehicles and the residence, but no one else was struck by the gunfire.

The girl was transported to McLane’s Children’s Hospital in Temple. The woman was taken to Baylor Scott & White Temple.

