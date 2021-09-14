Advertisement

Amazon eyes 125,000 more hires, $18+ per hour average wage

The new Amazon facility is opening on Sept. 19 in Fargo, ND. Nationally, Amazon is looking to...
The new Amazon facility is opening on Sept. 19 in Fargo, ND. Nationally, Amazon is looking to offer an average starting wage of more than $18 per hour to fill some transportation and fulfillment roles, with some of the positions receiving up to $22.50 hourly.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By JOSEPH PISANI and MICHELLE CHAPMAN
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
(AP) - Amazon is looking to offer an average starting wage of more than $18 per hour to fill some transportation and fulfillment roles, with some of the positions receiving up to $22.50 hourly.

The wages are being offered so Amazon can try to fill an additional 125,000 local jobs throughout the U.S., on top of the 40,000 corporate and technology jobs it announced earlier this month.

There’s also sign-on bonuses of up to $3,000 available in certain locations.

