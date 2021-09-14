Advertisement

Connally ISD employee dies after contracting COVID-19

Connally ISD
Connally ISD(CBS News)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Connally Independent School District announced Angelia Thompson, an instructional aide at the Connally Primary Campus, died Tuesday afternoon after a long battle with COVID-19.

The district said Thompson was tested for the virus after she identified COVID-like symptoms upon returning from her summer break. Thompson was entering her third year as an employee of Connally ISD and was last on campus on August 9, 2021, a week-and-a-half before the first day of school, the district said.

“She has long been a beloved member of the Connally family as her spouse is a Connally employee and all four of her children are Connally ISD graduates,” the school district said, “We extend our sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to her family, students and friends.”

“With the loss of a third team member, we know that concerns for physical and mental health are heightened. We want to assure you that we remain focused on measures to take care of our students and staff,” the district further said.

“We are asking staff, parents and the community for their help to become a united front in this fight against Covid-19.”

Thompson is the third district employee to die after contracting the virus. Natalia Chansler, 41, a sixth-grade social studies teacher at Connally Junior High School; and David “Andy” McCormick, 49, a seventh-grade social studies teacher at Connally Junior High School, both died in August.

The school district continues to work closely with the McLennan County Health Department to monitor Covid-19 rates among staff and students. It has scheduled an additional vaccination clinic for October 11th, from 5:30 - 7:30 pm in the Connally High School commons area for staff, parents and the community.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremiah Lane Mitchell, 20, of Killeen, Texas is charged with capital murder for the killing of...
Affidavit: Man shot and killed victim during home invasion robbery
Instant Millionaire scratch ticket
Belton resident becomes instant millionaire thanks to Texas Lottery scratch ticket
File Graphic
Two Waco men killed in Elm Mott rollover; two others critically injured
The Belton Police Department is investigating a shooting on southbound I-35 Sunday night that...
Driver plunges off bridge, crashes into river after shooting on I-35
File Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety patrol unit
Police identify woman killed in wreck on rural Central Texas highway

Latest News

The 23 employees with special needs got the news that they had been hired by a coffee shop...
Central Texans with special needs get life-changing surprise at Magnolia Silos
The “Come and Take It” motto on a wall at the University of Texas at San Antonio's campus.
UTSA stopped displaying “Come and Take It” flag at football games and now faces criticism from its Board of Regents
File Photo
Report: Texas foster care children exposed to sexual abuse, given wrong medication and neglected in unlicensed placements
File Photo: Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton
Texas AG files lawsuits against Waco-area school districts over mask mandates