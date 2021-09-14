Connally ISD employee dies after contracting COVID-19

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Connally Independent School District announced Angelia Thompson, an instructional aide at the Connally Primary Campus, died Tuesday afternoon after a long battle with COVID-19.

The district said Thompson was tested for the virus after she identified COVID-like symptoms upon returning from her summer break. Thompson was entering her third year as an employee of Connally ISD and was last on campus on August 9, 2021, a week-and-a-half before the first day of school, the district said.

“She has long been a beloved member of the Connally family as her spouse is a Connally employee and all four of her children are Connally ISD graduates,” the school district said, “We extend our sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to her family, students and friends.”

“With the loss of a third team member, we know that concerns for physical and mental health are heightened. We want to assure you that we remain focused on measures to take care of our students and staff,” the district further said.

“We are asking staff, parents and the community for their help to become a united front in this fight against Covid-19.”

Thompson is the third district employee to die after contracting the virus. Natalia Chansler, 41, a sixth-grade social studies teacher at Connally Junior High School; and David “Andy” McCormick, 49, a seventh-grade social studies teacher at Connally Junior High School, both died in August.

The school district continues to work closely with the McLennan County Health Department to monitor Covid-19 rates among staff and students. It has scheduled an additional vaccination clinic for October 11th, from 5:30 - 7:30 pm in the Connally High School commons area for staff, parents and the community.

