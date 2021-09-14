Advertisement

Crews respond to early morning fire at apartment complex

Crews extinguished fire at apartment complex in Killeen.
Crews extinguished fire at apartment complex in Killeen.(Eric Franklin)
By Arlett Ramirez
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Emergency crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex on 22nd Street and Hall Avenue.

Officials received calls about a fire shortly before 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

When they arrived at the scene, they saw smoke coming from a first-story unit at the Highlander Apartments.

Two residents had to be rescued.

One who lived in the unit above where the fire was and another at the far end of the building.

They were not taken to the hospital, officials said.

The fire was extinguished.

