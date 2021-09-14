Advertisement

Fugitive who caused lockdown at Robinson schools now behind bars

Fabian Ray Rivera
Fabian Ray Rivera(McLennan County Sheriff's Office)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) – The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced the arrest of Fabian Ray Rivera, 25, a wanted man who eluded authorities on August 25, 2021, resulting in the lockdown of several schools.

Rivera was arrested the night of September 13, 2021 near Israel’s Orange Store on Bagby and Richter. He was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault family violence and for violating the terms of his parole.

The wanted fugitive was arrested after a coordinated effort by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office FAST Unit, Waco Police officers and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers.

“Very good work on all agencies parts. Glad to see this two-bit punk off the street,” said McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara.

Robinson’s high school, junior high school and intermediate school had to be placed on lockdown the afternoon of August 25 while authorities searched for Rivera, who ran after crashing his car during a police chase near Old Robinson Road and East Ward Avenue.

Rivera ran east toward U.S. Highway 77, where he eluded authorities after he was picked up by a driver.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremiah Lane Mitchell, 20, of Killeen, Texas is charged with capital murder for the killing of...
Affidavit: Man shot and killed victim during home invasion robbery
Instant Millionaire scratch ticket
Belton resident becomes instant millionaire thanks to Texas Lottery scratch ticket
File Graphic
Two Waco men killed in Elm Mott rollover; two others critically injured
The Belton Police Department is investigating a shooting on southbound I-35 Sunday night that...
Driver plunges off bridge, crashes into river after shooting on I-35
File Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety patrol unit
Police identify woman killed in wreck on rural Central Texas highway

Latest News

Killeen Police arrest suspect in April 2021 shooting
3 suspects arrested and one still wanted after murder of 34-year-old man
Three suspects arrested, one still wanted after fatal shooting at Houston motel
Connally ISD
Connally ISD employee, mother of 4, dies after contracting COVID-19
The 23 employees with special needs got the news that they had been hired by a coffee shop...
Central Texans with special needs get life-changing surprise: ‘You’re hired!’