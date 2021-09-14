Fugitive who caused lockdown at Robinson schools now behind bars

ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) – The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday announced the arrest of Fabian Ray Rivera, 25, a wanted man who eluded authorities on August 25, 2021, resulting in the lockdown of several schools.

Rivera was arrested the night of September 13, 2021 near Israel’s Orange Store on Bagby and Richter. He was charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault family violence and for violating the terms of his parole.

The wanted fugitive was arrested after a coordinated effort by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force, the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office FAST Unit, Waco Police officers and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers.

“Very good work on all agencies parts. Glad to see this two-bit punk off the street,” said McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara.

Robinson’s high school, junior high school and intermediate school had to be placed on lockdown the afternoon of August 25 while authorities searched for Rivera, who ran after crashing his car during a police chase near Old Robinson Road and East Ward Avenue.

Rivera ran east toward U.S. Highway 77, where he eluded authorities after he was picked up by a driver.

