Killeen Police arrest suspect in April 2021 shooting

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Police arrested Demetris Donal Davis, 19, in connection to a shooting that happened on April 22, 2021.

Davis was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

At approximately 8:25 p.m. on April 22, officers were in the area of North Gray Street and Church Avenue when they heard three gunshots.

A police dispatcher immediately alerted the officers to a gunshot victim at a home in the 900 block of Brewster Avenue.

When the officers arrived, they found an 18-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was immediately airlifted to Baylor Scott & White in critical condition.

The victim spoke with detectives after several months of recovery. Investigators learned Davis picked up the victim in a vehicle and then drove with the victim and two other passengers to a location where they purchased a handgun.

After the gun purchase, Davis allegedly fired a round at the victim, who was then thrown out of the vehicle as the suspects fled the scene.

On Friday, September 10, 2021, the case was presented to the Bell County District Attorney’s Office and a criminal complaint was returned charging Davis.

A warrant for Davis’ arrest was issued and, shortly before 9 p.m. on Monday, September 13, Davis was located in the 3400 block of Barcelona Drive.

Police said he was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Killeen City Jail.

Online records for the Bell County Jail currently show no information for Davis.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.