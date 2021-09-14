Advertisement

Mother reunited with daughter who was kidnapped as a child 14 years ago

Jacqueline Hernandez hugging her mother for the first time in 14 years.
Jacqueline Hernandez hugged her mother for the first time in 14 years.(Clermont Police Department)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:32 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLERMONT, Fla. (Gray News) – A girl who was abducted as a child in 2007 has been reunited with her mother, 14 years later.

Jacqueline Hernandez was 6 years old when she was kidnapped and taken away from her family, said the Clermont Police Department in a Facebook post.

Hernandez, now 19, reached out to her mother, Angelica Vences-Salgado, on social media.

She explained she was in Mexico and requested her mother meet her at the Point of Entry located at the border in Texas on Friday.

Vences-Salgado contacted law enforcement for assistance with this request, unsure if the claims or messages were true.

Several agencies worked together to confirm the 19-year-old was in fact Vences-Salgado’s daughter.

The mother and daughter hugged as Hernandez was successfully reunited with her mother for the first time since 2007.

“In this case, several agencies in different counties and states across the nation were able to create a force multiplier and aid in reuniting the victim with her mother after 14 years,” said Clermont Police Chief Charles Broadway.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremiah Lane Mitchell, 20, of Killeen, Texas is charged with capital murder for the killing of...
Affidavit: Man shot and killed victim during home invasion robbery
File Graphic
Two Waco men killed in Elm Mott rollover; two others critically injured
Instant Millionaire scratch ticket
Belton resident becomes instant millionaire thanks to Texas Lottery scratch ticket
The Belton Police Department is investigating a shooting on southbound I-35 Sunday night that...
Driver plunges off bridge, crashes into river after shooting on I-35
(Photo by Alex Cano)
Killeen Police chief blames ‘hybrid gangs’ for drive-by shooting of woman, 5-year-old girl

Latest News

This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Ex-cops accused of violating Floyd’s rights plead not guilty
Briar Omar, 13, (second from right) is being credited with saving his four younger sisters from...
Teen saves 4 sisters from house fire then dog saves him
Nicholas strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday as it headed toward landfall along the...
Tropical Storm Nicholas slows, dumps rain along Gulf Coast
Gabby Petito has gone missing during a trip out West with her boyfriend.
Woman goes missing during western road trip with boyfriend