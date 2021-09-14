Advertisement

Nicholas hit Texas coast early Tuesday morning; heavy rain, damaging winds, & thousands without power

Upgraded to Category 1 hurricane status, Nicholas has winds up to 75mph just before making...
Upgraded to Category 1 hurricane status, Nicholas has winds up to 75mph just before making landfall along the Texas Coast
By Brady Taylor, Camille Hoxworth, Elliot Wilson and Sean Bellafiore
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Upgraded to hurricane status, Nicholas, the 2021 hurricane season’s 14th named storm, made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane early Tuesday morning on the eastern Matagorda Bay Peninsula with max sustained winds of 75 mph.

Nicholas Impacts & Forecast

More than 8 inches of rain fell in areas along the coast. Inland, rainfall was much less — but gusty winds were knocking out power to hundreds of thousands in/around the Houston area.

The storm is expected to move deeper into Texas on Tuesday and farther east by Wednesday, over Louisiana. The National Hurricane Center forecasts that Nicholas should continue to weaken as it pushes farther inland.

Central Texas impacts from Nicholas will be minimal. You can always check the latest forecast HERE.

