Nicholas moves east and Central Texas impacts stay minimal

Upgraded to hurricane status late on Monday, Nicholas, the 2021 hurricane season’s 14th named storm, made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane early Tuesday morning on the eastern Matagorda Bay Peninsula with max sustained winds of 75 mph.

Conditions begin to improve for Texas as Nicholas starts to pull away, and by the middle and end of the week. For us here in Central Texas we expect to see a mainly dry set up on the backside of Nicholas. The storm is moving slowly to the northeast which will give our eastern counties one more day to pick up some spotty rain from the outer bands of the system. We will see a good batch of cloud cover still lingering around for Wednesday and Thursday, which, will keep high temperatures in the upper 80s/low 90s. After that, sunshine takes over for Friday and that’s when we are back into the middle 90s for highs.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday will feature highs in the mid 90s, unfortunately accompanied by heat index values near 100. We’ll likely start the week next week in the low 90s but a true fall cold front continues to pop-up in forecast model data. There’s a fair amount of discrepancy remains about whether or not this cold front arrives Tuesday or Wednesday (coincidentally the first day of fall!) but should the front arrive, it’ll bring a high chance of showers and thunderstorms and a notable temperature drop. Since there’s still some uncertainty regarding the timing of the front and exactly the type of conditions it’ll bring, we’ll show a 30% chance of rain Tuesday and a 40% chance of rain Wednesday with temperatures late next week dropping into the mid-80s.

