Advertisement

Nicholas upgraded to Category 1 hurricane - Texas coast landfall tonight

By Brady Taylor, Camille Hoxworth, Elliot Wilson and Sean Bellafiore
Published: Sep. 13, 2021 at 10:55 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Upgraded to hurricane status, Nicholas, the 2021 hurricane season’s 14th named storm, is still expected to make landfall along the middle Texas coast tonight/early Tuesday morning. Nicholas is a Category 1 hurricane with winds of 75mph. Hurricane Watches and Warnings are now in place along portions of the middle and upper Texas coasts tonight, as Nicholas moves inland.

Tropical Storm and Hurricane Warnings in place along the Texas Coast
Tropical Storm and Hurricane Warnings in place along the Texas Coast(KWTX)

Tropical Storm Nicholas forecast

Tropical Storm Nicholas is forecast to make landfall late Monday night or early Tuesday morning. As Nicholas moves steadily inland Tuesday, it’ll start to move easterly and eventually into Louisiana. Louisiana may too take the brunt of this storm with widespread half-foot rainfall totals for much of the state through Friday, including cities and towns still recovering from Hurricane Ida.

Upgraded to Category 1 hurricane status, Nicholas has winds up to 75mph just before making...
Upgraded to Category 1 hurricane status, Nicholas has winds up to 75mph just before making landfall along the Texas Coast(KWTX)

Heavy rain is the main concern with widespread rainfall totals between 4″ and 10″ near the Gulf Coast. Depending on where rain bands set up and how quickly Nicholas moves, isolated amounts between 12″ and 20″ are possible. The Houston area could see flooding similar to when Tropical Storm Imelda made landfall in September 2019. Every tropical system is different and the impacts from Nicholas will be different than Imelda.

In addition to the widespread and potentially significant flooding coming to parts of Texas and Louisiana, Nicholas will produce strong wind gusts near where it makes landfall. Tropical storm force winds are possible from the middle Texas coastline to the Louisiana border with isolated 50-80 MPH wind gusts near where Nicholas makes landfall.

Nicholas is also a coastal flooding threat too with storm surge of at least a foot from the mouth of the Rio Grande to Intracoastal City, Louisiana. Baffin Bay to San Antonio Bay could see two to four feet of storm surge as could San Louis Pass to near Beaumont. The highest storm surge, between three and five feet, is possible from Port O’Connor to San Luis Pass.

Central Texas impacts from Nicholas will be minimal. You can always check the latest forecast HERE.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremiah Lane Mitchell, 20, of Killeen, Texas is charged with capital murder for the killing of...
Affidavit: Man shot and killed victim during home invasion robbery
Eichelberger Crossing bridge on the North Bosque River in China Spring.
Multiple local fire departments respond to bridge fire
File Graphic
Two Waco men killed in Elm Mott rollover; two others critically injured
File Photo
Temple police investigate shooting that left four wounded
Joseph Angel Alvarez is being held at the El Paso County Detention Center on a $2 million bond...
Affidavit: Texas man murdered woman, shot her husband, because they voted for Biden

Latest News

Widow of slain trooper praises enactment of bail reform law in Texas
Widow of slain trooper praises enactment of bail reform law in Texas
Bell County leaders pen open letter to warn residents about COVID19 hospitalizations
Bell County leaders pen open letter to warn residents about COVID19 hospitalizations
Woodway 4th grader named to ‘Board of Imagination’ for iconic U.S. raisin brand
Woodway 4th grader named to ‘Board of Imagination’ for iconic U.S. raisin brand
Governor Abbott Monday signed Senate Bill 6, the Damon Allen Act, into law at the Texas Pastor...
Trooper Damon Allen’s widow praises enactment of bail reform law in Texas