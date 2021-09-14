Nicholas upgraded to Category 1 hurricane - Texas coast landfall tonight

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Upgraded to hurricane status, Nicholas, the 2021 hurricane season’s 14th named storm, is still expected to make landfall along the middle Texas coast tonight/early Tuesday morning. Nicholas is a Category 1 hurricane with winds of 75mph. Hurricane Watches and Warnings are now in place along portions of the middle and upper Texas coasts tonight, as Nicholas moves inland.

Tropical Storm Nicholas is forecast to make landfall late Monday night or early Tuesday morning. As Nicholas moves steadily inland Tuesday, it’ll start to move easterly and eventually into Louisiana. Louisiana may too take the brunt of this storm with widespread half-foot rainfall totals for much of the state through Friday, including cities and towns still recovering from Hurricane Ida.

Heavy rain is the main concern with widespread rainfall totals between 4″ and 10″ near the Gulf Coast. Depending on where rain bands set up and how quickly Nicholas moves, isolated amounts between 12″ and 20″ are possible. The Houston area could see flooding similar to when Tropical Storm Imelda made landfall in September 2019. Every tropical system is different and the impacts from Nicholas will be different than Imelda.

In addition to the widespread and potentially significant flooding coming to parts of Texas and Louisiana, Nicholas will produce strong wind gusts near where it makes landfall. Tropical storm force winds are possible from the middle Texas coastline to the Louisiana border with isolated 50-80 MPH wind gusts near where Nicholas makes landfall.

Nicholas is also a coastal flooding threat too with storm surge of at least a foot from the mouth of the Rio Grande to Intracoastal City, Louisiana. Baffin Bay to San Antonio Bay could see two to four feet of storm surge as could San Louis Pass to near Beaumont. The highest storm surge, between three and five feet, is possible from Port O’Connor to San Luis Pass.

Central Texas impacts from Nicholas will be minimal. You can always check the latest forecast HERE.

