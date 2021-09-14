Advertisement

Police: Convicted felon tells officers he was shooting at aliens during arrest

Samuel Riddell, 55, was arrested and charged with several counts of endangerment and criminal...
Samuel Riddell, 55, was arrested and charged with several counts of endangerment and criminal mischief.(Richmond Police Department)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Ky. (Gray News) – Officers arrested a man who claimed to be shooting aliens he saw in the parking lot of a hotel in Kentucky, according to the Richmond Police Department.

Police were called to respond to reports of gunfire and saw the man firing a weapon from a hotel window.

A woman who was also in the hotel room had locked herself in the bathroom until police helped her to safety.

Samuel Riddell, 55, was arrested and charged with several counts of endangerment and criminal mischief.

Detectives later learned he was a convicted felon and in possession of two handguns and a semi-automatic rifle.

According to police, no one was hurt during the shooting, but officers discovered several bullets had hit vehicles in the parking lot and one went into another occupied hotel room.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremiah Lane Mitchell, 20, of Killeen, Texas is charged with capital murder for the killing of...
Affidavit: Man shot and killed victim during home invasion robbery
Instant Millionaire scratch ticket
Belton resident becomes instant millionaire thanks to Texas Lottery scratch ticket
File Graphic
Two Waco men killed in Elm Mott rollover; two others critically injured
The Belton Police Department is investigating a shooting on southbound I-35 Sunday night that...
Driver plunges off bridge, crashes into river after shooting on I-35
File Photo: Texas Department of Public Safety patrol unit
Police identify woman killed in wreck on rural Central Texas highway

Latest News

California Gov. Gavin Newsom equated the recall vote with Trumpism in remarks Monday.
Stay or go? Californians to decide fate of Gov. Gavin Newsom
Nicholas strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane Monday as it headed toward landfall along the...
Tropical Storm Nicholas slows, dumps rain along Gulf Coast
Temple man accused of deliberately crashing car, then running off with child
Temple man crashes car, then runs off with child
A deputy's body camera video showed the moment one K-9 was shot while law enforcement tried to...
GRAPHIC: Florida K-9s shot in confrontations between deputies and carjacking suspect
FILE - In this March 13, 2021 file photo, Tamika Palmer, center, the mother of Breonna Taylor,...
Justice Dept. curtails federal agents’ use of ‘no-knock’ warrants