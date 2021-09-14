Temple man crashes car, then runs off with child

Belton, Texas (KWTX) - A Temple Man was arrested on several charges after the crashing of a car and the running off of a child in Belton at approximately 3:00pm Monday.

Belton police have identified the driver as Alex Stephon Coleman, 26, and state he has also been accused of striking a female passenger in the car, then running down the highway with their one-year-old son.

Police said they have figured out that Coleman had deliberately crashed the car following the domestic strife with the female passenger.

Coleman was taken into custody and charged with assault causing bodily injury, driving while license invalid, reckless driving and reckless endangerment of a child, police said.

His bond was set at 8750.

