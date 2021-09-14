Advertisement

Three suspects arrested, one still wanted after fatal shooting at Houston motel

3 suspects arrested and one still wanted after murder of 34-year-old man(Houston Police Department)
By Nathaniel Narvid
Sep. 14, 2021
HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Three suspects have been arrested, and one is still wanted after the fatal shooting of a 34-year-old man at a Houston Motel 6.

Police say the shooting happened on August 10th at 6:45 a.m. at 10155 East Freeway service road.

Investigators identified the suspects as John Gallegos, 27, Erica Pererira, 30, Elizabeth Luna, 30, and Israel Ventura, 32.

Police state that the three suspects have been charged with capital murder in the 208th State District Court, and Israel Ventura has been charged with capital murder in the 174th State District Court, and is still on the run.

Police have identified the victim as Wilfredo Javier Rodriguez Almendarez, 34.

The housekeeping staff at the motel entered the room at about 11:00 a.m. to find a deceased Wilfredo Javier Rodriguez Almendarez.

Police Stated the hotel staff then called 9-1-1, and the officers arrived to find a bullet hole in the door as well as Almendarez dead with multiple gunshot wounds.

John Gallegos, Erica Pererira, and Elizabeth Luna were all identified as suspects in this case, and were arrested on August 17th without incident, police said.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Israel Ventura or with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

