Two KISD students in custody for having a gun on campus

Two students face legal and school disciplinary action after gun was found on campus
Two students face legal and school disciplinary action after gun was found on campus
By Ke'Sha Lopez
Published: Sep. 14, 2021 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Killeen ISD sent a letter to parents Tuesday morning informing them that two students from Live Oak Ridge Middle School were taken into custody and placed in the juvenile detention center for having a weapon on campus.

The district’s Police and the campus administration team confiscate the handgun.

The letter goes on to say the kids will be charged through the Killeen ISD Police Department and will face all legal and school disciplinary action.

Because these students are minor, their names were not released to News 10.

Principal Wanda Stidom said, “We take any threat to school safety seriously. Please be absolutely assured that we work closely with police to investigate any potential threat to the safety of our students and staff, and we always deal aggressively with any such report.”

The district said, no students or staff were hurt during this occurrence.

Everyone remains safe.

