Baylor MBB Reveals Full 2021-22 Schedule

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Baylor men’s basketball revealed its 2022 Big 12 Conference schedule on Wednesday, completing the 31-game 2021-22 schedule for the returning national champions.

BU previously announced a 13-game non-conference slate featuring up to seven games against high-major opponents. With the addition of the double-round robin Big 12 Conference schedule, BU has a finalized 17-game home schedule, featuring matchups against 11 high-major opponents at the Ferrell Center. Tipoff times and TV networks are to be determined for all games.

Baylor opens Big 12 Conference play on New Year’s Day at Iowa State. The Bears then return to Waco for their first Big 12 home game of the season against Oklahoma (Jan. 4). BU then travels north on I-35 to face TCU (Jan. 8) in Fort Worth, before returning to Waco for back-to-back home games against Texas Tech (Jan. 11) and Oklahoma State (Jan. 15).

The Bears then begin a stretch with five of seven games on the road, beginning with road trips to face West Virginia (Jan. 18) and Oklahoma (Jan. 22). BU hosts Kansas State (Jan. 25), then goes back on the road for the annual Big 12/SEC Challenge at Alabama (Jan. 29) before returning for a Monday home game against West Virginia (Jan. 31), followed by consecutive trips to the Sunflower State to play at Kansas (Feb. 5) and at Kansas State (Feb. 9).

BU then alternates home and road games for the final seven matchups on the schedule, with four-consecutive Saturday home games to finish the season. The Bears host Texas (Feb. 12), TCU (Feb. 19), Kansas (Feb. 26) and Iowa State (March 5) and travel to Texas Tech (Feb. 16), Oklahoma State (Feb. 21) and Texas (Feb. 28), with the games at OSU and at Texas slated for Mondays.

The Bears will receive their 2021 National Championship rings and unveil the championship banner in a pregame ceremony prior to the Friday, Nov. 12 season opener against Incarnate Word at the Ferrell Center.

BU continues its season-opening four-game homestand with matchups against Nicholls State (Monday, Nov. 15) and Central Arkansas (Wednesday, Nov. 17), followed by a Big 12/Pac-12 matchup against Stanford (Saturday, Nov. 20).

The Bears then head to the Bahamas for the 2021 Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis. BU is part of an eight-team field featuring Arizona State, Auburn, UConn, Loyola-Chicago, Michigan State, Syracuse and VCU. Baylor opens the Battle 4 Atlantis against Arizona State (Wednesday, Nov. 24), then plays to-be-determined opponents on Thursday, Nov. 25 and Friday, Nov. 26.

Baylor returns home to play four of five December games in the Ferrell Center. The Bears begin the month against Arkansas-Pine Bluff (Saturday, Dec. 4), followed by consecutive games against high-major opponents with a Big 12/Big East showdown in Waco against Villanova (Sunday, Dec. 12) and another Big 12/Pac-12 matchup on the road at Oregon (Saturday, Dec. 18).

BU rounds out the calendar year with home games against Alcorn State (Monday, Dec. 20) and Northwestern State (Tuesday, Dec. 28).

The 2022 Big 12 Conference Championship runs March 9-13 at Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.