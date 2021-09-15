Advertisement

Brazos Valley counties resolve issues with 911 call centers

By Mekena Rodriguez
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 2:02 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Early Wednesday morning, Washington, Burleson, Robertson, Madison, Grimes, and Leon Counties had difficulties with 911 call centers.

According to the Brazos Valley Council of Governments, TxDot cut a Verizon line that disconnected the counties to callers.

Washington County 911 Director, Kristi Stamnes says it was around midnight when the phones stopped ringing.

“We had found out that TxDot had requested for Verizon to reroute their cables, their lines due to a road that’s getting construction. So they planned this reroute, unbeknownst to us, we did not know,” said Stamnes.

Quickly, backup plans were put into place, calls were routed to the Brazos County 911 District, and were then transferred to the right county and agency.

“Knowing that we could be accepting calls from all of our surrounding counties, it’s very attention detailed when it comes to something like that,” said Halley Challis, Brazos County 911 District Training Coordinator.

Challis says luckily Brazos Valley counties are always working together.

“We communicate very often, especially about contingency plans like this and we hope that we won’t have to use them but we are very well versed in case we do need to,” said Challis.

During the outage, 52 calls were routed to Brazos County then back to the correct agency.

“They did great taking the calls, filtering them, getting them back to us in a timely matter and it’s those type of connections that really help us,” said Stamnes.

Everything was back up and running correctly by Wednesday afternoon.

Stamnes says they’ve been working on a plan that will avoid this specific issue in the future.

“This particular situation it was a line cut and if we could have had a backup system in place we could have rerouted it easily without anyone really knowing there was an outage, but there was no backup for redundancy of lines,” said Stamnes. “It’s something that we’ve been working on for a while and hoping this October to start that process. It’s in the works, it just hasn’t taken place yet.

Copyright 2021 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chris Gerick and his daughter Caitlyn appear in the fan version video of Walker Hayes' "Fancy...
Central Texas father-daughter dancing duo featured in fan music video for hit song
Candace “Candy” Ayers, 66, died from COVID-19 at an Illinois hospital more than a month after...
Woman’s family uses obituary to blame unvaccinated for her COVID-19 death
Two abandoned Toddlers were rescued by U.S. border patrol agents
Border Patrol agents in Texas rescue baby, toddler abandoned in Rio Grande
Thomas Ray Galindo was arrested on Friday and charged with the murder of Emily Jeanette Garcia...
Cold case solved: Texas man arrested in connection to teen’s 1993 murder
Angela Thompson
Connally ISD employee, mother of 4, dies after contracting COVID-19

Latest News

Authorities released an updated rendering of Dulce Maria Alavez, a girl who has been missing...
Police release age progression photo of girl missing for two years
The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division released surveillance video of multiple...
Texas restaurant employee assaulted after recording group who fled without paying
File Photo: Copperas Cove High School
Police detain students who planned to continue off campus fight at Copperas Cove High
Substitutes, bus drivers to get raise at Copperas Cove ISD
Substitutes, bus drivers to get raise at Copperas Cove ISD
An overturned cattle truck caused delays on I-35 Thursday morning.
Cattle killed, driver hurt after 18-wheeler carrying livestock overturns on I-35