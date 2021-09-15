Classroom Champions: Rosebud-Lott’s Zane Zeinert
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Rosebud-Llott is off to a great 3-0 start this season, a big reason is because of their new quarterback Zane Zeinert. He is this week’s Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champion.
In Zane Zeinert’s first game as a Rosebud-Lott Cougar, he completed 20-28 passes for 406-yards and six touchdowns.
Now, he’s chasing his own record for passing yards in a game.
Zane transferred from Cameron Yoe this off-season when his dad took the job as Rosebud-Lott’s offensive coordinator.
Zane is ranked fifth in the senior class, with a 3.98 GPA. He plans to attend Texas A&M next year and study business..
