Classroom Champions: Rosebud-Lott’s Zane Zeinert

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Rosebud-Llott is off to a great 3-0 start this season, a big reason is because of their new quarterback Zane Zeinert. He is this week’s Texas Best Chevy Dealers Classroom Champion.

In Zane Zeinert’s first game as a Rosebud-Lott Cougar, he completed 20-28 passes for 406-yards and six touchdowns.

Now, he’s chasing his own record for passing yards in a game.

Zane transferred from Cameron Yoe this off-season when his dad took the job as Rosebud-Lott’s offensive coordinator.

Zane is ranked fifth in the senior class, with a 3.98 GPA. He plans to attend Texas A&M next year and study business..

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.