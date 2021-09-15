Advertisement

Cold case solved: Texas man arrested in connection to teen’s 1993 murder

Thomas Ray Galindo was arrested on Friday and charged with the murder of Emily Jeanette Garcia...
Thomas Ray Galindo was arrested on Friday and charged with the murder of Emily Jeanette Garcia in 1993(Texas Department of Public Safety)
By Nathan Narvid
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRAZORIA, Texas (KWTX) - Authorities solved a 28-year cold case and arrested a man accused in the killing of Emily Jeanette Garcia in February 1993.

Police arrested Thomas Ray Galindo, 50, at his home in Comal County on Friday, September 10th. Galindo was 21 years old at the time of Garcia’s murder.

At the time of her death, Garcia was staying with friends in the northeastern part of San Antonio, Texas. She was known to frequent pool halls and hang out with friends in that area of the city. Garcia and Galindo were acquaintances, according to police.

Garcia’s nude body was found near Cranes Mill Road and Canyon Lake in Comal County on February 25, 1993. Police said she had been strangled and sexually assaulted. Her body was identified in 1994 after a family member watched a local news report and contacted local police.

Police say the case stalled despite a thorough investigation by the Comal County Sheriff’s Office. In 2017, the sheriff’s office reopened its investigation, and in early 2021, the Texas Rangers Unsolved Crimes Investigation Program began going over the case.

The renewed investigation led to officials interviewing several people Garcia was acquainted with, including Galindo.

Police said new information gathered during the interviews led to the arrest of Galindo.

He is currently being held in the Comal County jail, and his bond has been set at $100,000.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Angela Thompson
Connally ISD employee, mother of 4, dies after contracting COVID-19
The Rodriguez family holds a family photo taken with Jose Cruz at his sister's quinceañera in...
Central Texas UPS driver’s family believes his untimely death was heat-related
Instant Millionaire scratch ticket
Belton resident becomes instant millionaire thanks to Texas Lottery scratch ticket
Two students face legal and school disciplinary action after gun was found on campus
Two KISD students in custody for having a gun on campus
Fabian Ray Rivera
Fugitive who caused lockdown at Robinson schools now behind bars

Latest News

Harker Heights police ask for assistance after round fired at vehicle on I-14
(Staff photo/file)
Killeen ISD Police investigating fight outside Shoemaker High
Jordan Potts, 26 appeared in probable cause court in Harris County Wednesday morning after...
Texas man accused of killing woman he met on dating app in custody
FILE PHOTO: A student at Salado Middle School wears a face mask.
Salado ISD in Central Texas to keep mask policy in place despite threat from AG Paxton