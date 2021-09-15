Harker Heights police ask for assistance after round fired at vehicle on I-14

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KWTX) - The Harker Heights Police Department is reaching out to the community for assistance concerning an aggravated assault that occurred in the 800 block of Interstate Highway-14.

Police say the incident occurred on September 15, 2021 at about 8:37 a.m.

The driver of a dark-colored vehicle was traveling west on IH-14 near Seton Hospital when the driver fired a round at another vehicle.

According to police, the shooting was an isolated incident, and there is no current threat to the public.

The department is asking anyone with information to contact the Harker Heights Police Criminal Investigations Division at 254-953-5400 and select option 2, or Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526- TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a tip online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You may remain anonymous.

