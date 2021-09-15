Highs return to the 90s & we stay dry for the rest of the week

The fall season officially starts next week, but not before summer weather gives us another run for the rest of the week and even into the weekend. Our morning temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s, warming to the low and mid 90s each day Thursday, Friday, Saturday and even Sunday. There will be plenty of sunshine over the next few days and we stay dry for the rest of the week and into the weekend. That said, there *might* be a stray shower on Sunday as we await a cold front next week that could give us our first real taste of Fall next week.

For now though, we have a ridge of high pressure building back in for the weekend sending temperatures back into the low-to-mid 90s Friday through at least next Monday. Our fall front start to drop our way around Tuesday or likely Wednesday. This will give us an increase in rain chances and temperatures could drop as low as the 50s/60s overnight and afternoons as cool as the 70s/low 80s! This will all depend on if the front can make it far enough south, but I know many of us are rooting for that next week. Keep checking back over the next few days as we track that front!

