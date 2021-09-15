Advertisement

Killeen ISD Police investigating fight outside Shoemaker High

By Eric Franklin
Published: Sep. 15, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Independent School District Police Department is investigating an “altercation” that happened Wednesday afternoon outside Shoemaker High School.

In a letter to parents obtained by News 10, Shoemaker High School Principal Latisha Williams said the fight involved students and happened “outside our campus after dismissal.”

Williams told parents “students who were involved in the fight or act of violence will be charged and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

“Our students must understand we are serious about safety and this kind of behavior is never tolerated at Shoemaker,” the letter states.

“The district remains vigilant regarding the safety of students and staff, and we ask that you reinforce this message to your students.”

Shoemaker High School is located at 3302 Clear Creek Road in Killeen.

